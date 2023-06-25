Korean Film Guilds Call for Urgent Reform of Busan Festival

Some 18 film industry guilds and trade associations are calling for urgent structural reform of the Busan International Film Festival. They point out that this year’s edition of the festival is looming less than 100 days away.



The festival’s management has made a succession of management missteps in recent weeks, including one that resulted in an official apology.



At the beginning of May, a decision to split the festival’s senior management in two by creating a new position for Cho Jongkook, was followed by consternation among guilds and the resignation of festival director Huh Moonyoung.



Festival chairman Lee Yong-kwan offered to resign for his clumsy handling of the situation. But that has not brought back Huh, who is now being investigated by the Center for Gender Equality in Korean Cinema after a complaint by a festival employee.



Huh has not responded to Variety’s emails or messages requesting comment. Korean media report that he has publicly denied the sexual harassment accusations, but said that he will not return to the job.



Meanwhile, the festival has put programmer Nam Dong-chul in charge of preparing this year’s festival. But it has not given him an interim title.



“The festival has been drifting for over a month… and still the promised reform committee has not yet been established,” said the guilds in a statement on Monday. “We are calling for a general assembly in order to find a solution.”



The letter is signed by representatives of the Women Filmmakers Association, Film Importers and Distributors Association, National Film Industry Labor Union, Korean Filmmakers Federation, Korean Film Directors Association, Korean Film Actors Association, Korea Screenwriters Association, Korea Cinematographers Association, Korean Film Directors Association, Korean Film Planning Producer Association, Korean Film Music Association, Korean Film Technical Societies Association, Seoul Filmmakers Association, Korean Film Marketing Association, Korean Film Art Directors Guild, Korean Scenario Writers Guild, Korean Film Producers Association and the Korean Film Producers Guild.



They call for three specific courses of action. First, is the dismissal of Cho, who they say was not appointed through the correct channels. Second is the clear designation of authority to Nam, so that he can effectively prepare this year’s festival. Third is the constitution of a reform committee with real authority, so that the festival “can be reborn.”



Responding to Variety’s request for comment, a festival spokesman said that a general assembly will be held later on Monday. Depending on the outcome, it may issue a statement.