Busan Festival’s Asian Cinema Fund Reveals Funding for 14 Projects – Global Bulletin

BUSAN FUNDING REVEALED



The Busan festival’s Asian Cinema Fund has announced 14 film projects to which it will give financial support. Three projects at script stage, black comedy “Chronicles of a Confession,” by Prateek Vats (India), “To Kill a Mongolian Horse” by China’s Jiang Xioaxuan and Suraj Paudel “Where the Rivers Run South” (Nepal) each receive a KRW10 million ($7,750) cash grant and will be invited to the 2023 edition of the festival’s Asian Project Market.



Four projects receive post-production funding and are expected to make their world premieres at Busan this year. They are “Concerning My Daughter,” by Lee Mirang, and “Lay Off” by Park Hongjun, both from Korea. They are joined by “Solids by the Seashore,” from Thailand’s Patiparn Boontarig and “The Spark,” by Indian veteran Rajesh S. Jala.



Seven feature documentary projects (four Korean, four other Asian) each receive up to KRW20 million from the Asian Network of Documentary Fund. The four from Korea are “Being a Politician for Dummies,” by Lee Ilha, “K-Number,” by Jo Seyoung, “Plaster Cast Drawing,” by Won Taewoong, and “Returning Figures,” by Kim Mooyoung. The others are “Life in the Shadows,” by K.D. (Afghanistan-Germany), “A Thousand Winds,” by Mok Kwan-ling (Hong Kong) and “XiXi” by Wu Fan (Taiwan, Korea, Philippines). They also receive invitations to Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market. which will provide networking opportunities with industry professionals.

The Busan International Film Festival runs Oct. 4 -13. The market runs Oct. 7-10 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO).

ASIAN AMERICAN

The 46th Asian American International Film Festival, which frames itself as the “First Home of Asian American Cinema,” has announced its full lineup. It comprises consists of 16 world premieres, 21 East Coast premieres, and 20 New York premieres. The films represent a total of 29 countries and 27 languages. This year’s program includes 111 directors.

The festival runs from July 26 – August 6, 2023 as a hybrid festival, both in-person and streaming online in North America.

The event opens with “Jamojaya,” in which director Justin Chon (“Gook”) depicts a father-son relationship that is put to the test when an up-and-coming rapper at the crossroads of his career decides to let go of his manager, who is also his father. This decision forces them to confront the past and figure out what they want from each other. The festival closes with “Raging Grace,” directed by Paris Zarcilla. The U.K.-Philippines production is a coming-of-rage story where Joy, a Filipina immigrant, and her daughter, Grace, encounter a darkness that threatens all they have worked for. Festival organizers describe the film as “a nightmarish fever dream from an exciting new voice.”