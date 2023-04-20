Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bryan Fogel Signs With Range Media Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar-winning documentarian Bryan Fogel has signed for representation with Range Media Partners.

Fogel is best known for his 2018 film “Icarus,” which exposed Russia’s state-sponsored doping program and the whistleblower at its center. The Netflix title won the Academy Award for best documentary, the first such prize for the streamer. Prior to its crowning moment on the Dolby stage, the film sold for $5 million out of the Sundance Film Festival.

Additional laurels for “Icarus” included the special jury prize at that year’s Sundance, the Edward R. Murrow Award for Journalism, and nominations from BAFTA, the television academy and the Directors Guild of America.

Fogel followed “Icarus” with the nonfiction thriller “The Dissident,” about the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. “The Dissident” premiered at Sundance 2020 to near-unanimous critical acclaim and sold distribution rights to Briarcliff Entertainment. In his review for Variety, Owen Gleiberman said the project was “riveting, but it’s also a moving testament to a man whose courage burned too brightly to die with him.” Fogel notched his second BAFTA nomination for the film, and won the 2021 Writers Guild of America best documentary screenplay award.

Fogel’s latest film, “Icarus: The Aftermath,” returned to whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov and the real world fallout that followed his exile to the United States. It premiered to acclaim at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival. In his review for Variety, Peter DeBruge called the film “an astonishing sequel, which plays like a white-knuckle spy movie.”

Fogel is also repped by UTA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.