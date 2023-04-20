Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney to Star in Jon S. Baird’s ‘Everything’s Going to Be All Right’

Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney are set to star in “Everything’s Going to Be Great,” an upcoming film from Scottish director Jon S. Baird. The film will also star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”) and Jack Champion (“Avatar: The Way of Water”). Principal photography is set to begin Friday in Toronto.

Cranston is known for playing antihero Walter White in the HBO television series “Breaking Bad.” Recently, he’s starred in the legal drama series “Your Honor” and David Frankel’s “Jerry and Marge Go Large.” Janney played the mother of Tonya Harding in the biopic “I, Tonya.” She previously in the political drama series “West Wing” and the CBS sitcom “Mom.”

This year, Baird directed “Tetris,” a biographical drama based on the true story of how one man helped Tetris make its way to America during the Soviet War. Baird also recently directed the Golden Globe nominated film “Stan & Ollie” starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly.

“‘Everything Is Going to Be Great’ is a valentine to big dreamers whose dreams won’t necessarily come true. It’s about individuality vs. conformity, fantasy vs. reality; but mostly, it’s about family. As the Smart family move from one state to the next, they cope with loss and struggle with identity, all while performing in regional theater,” said the project’s reps.

The film is written by Steven Rogers and is produced by Rogers alongside Bryan Unkeless and Alex Lalonde. It’s executive produced by Scott Morgan, Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence.