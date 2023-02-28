Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt Starring in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Mother of the Bride’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt will star in “Mother of the Bride,” a new romantic comedy from Netflix. Mark Waters, who previously helmed “Mean Girls” and “He’s All That,” directs from a script by Robin Bernheim, the writer of “The Princess Switch” franchise.

According to the official logline, “Mother of the Bride” is a generational comedy of errors. It reads: “When Lana’s daughter Emma returns from a year abroad in London, she drops a bombshell on her mother: she’s getting married. On an island. Next month! Things only get worse when Lana discovers that the mystery man who stole her daughter’s heart just so happens to be the son of the man who broke hers years ago.”

Shields is best known for her starring roles in “Pretty Baby” and “The Blue Lagoon,” as well as her long-running sitcom “Suddenly Susan.” She has been making headlines recently with the release of the documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” which deals candidly with the exploitation and sexualization that Shields endured as a child actress. Other recent credits include the Netflix film “A Castle for Christmas.”

Cosgrove’s resume includes starring roles in “iCarly” and “Despicable Me.” She also hosts the CBS television show “Mission Unstoppable With Miranda Cosgrove.” Bratt’s credits boast a starring role in “Law & Order,” as well as work on “Poker Face,” “Traffic,” “Miss Congeniality,” “Dead for a Dollar” and “Doctor Strange.”

