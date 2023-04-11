Brooke Shields Ignored ‘Blue Lagoon’ Director’s Phone Call After She Criticized the Film for Exploiting Her ‘Sexual Awakening’

Brooke Shields revealed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that she received a phone call from “The Blue Lagoon” director Randal Kleiser following the release of her new Hulu documentary “Pretty Baby.” In the documentary, the supermodel and actor called out “The Blue Lagoon” for exploiting her sexual awakening when she was just 14 years old.

“They wanted to make it a reality show,” Shields says in the documentary about “The Blue Lagoon” and other films she made as a teen actor. “They wanted to sell my actual sexual awakening. The irony was, I wasn’t in touch with any of my own sexuality.”

“The Blue Lagoon” stars Shields opposite Christopher Atkins. The two actors play teens stranded on a tropical island who experience puberty together and fall in love. The film is one of many that Shields calls out in the documentary for exploiting her at such a young age. Other titles include Louis Malle’s “Pretty Baby” and Franco Zeffirelli’s “Endless Love.”

During her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Shields was asked if any of her directors have tried to contact her since the release of the documentary. Both Malle and Zeffirelli have since died, but Kleiser is still alive and reportedly tried to make contact.

“I saw his name on my phone, and I was like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ and I let it go to voicemail,” Shields said about Kleiser. “Because I was like, ‘I want to see what the tone is.’ He wants to chat. I don’t know about what, but I don’t feel like bringing any of it back up again.”

Sheilds added, “It’s not about that. It was about these males needing me to be in a certain category to serve their story, and it never was about me, it was not protective of me. It was fun and loving at times, but I was just there. I was a pawn, I was a piece, I was a commodity.”

Variety has reached out to Randall’s team for further comment. “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is now streaming on Hulu.