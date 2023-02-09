‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Headline ‘Wichita Libra,’ Mister Smith Launching Sales at EFM

Phoebe Dynevor is set to star in the psychological thriller “Wichita Libra.”

The film, written and directed by Henry Dunham, who received strong critical acclaim for his 2019 debut feature “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” is produced by Jay Van Hoy, whose filmography includes “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch,” and “American Honey.” The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin shooting this year.

Mister Smith Entertainment is launching international sales at the upcoming 2023 European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin. UTA is handling North American rights.

In “Wichita Libra,” Dynevor will play Frannie Jacobs, a woman who fled her hometown in rural Kansas after a triple murder and starts a new life in Chicago. But a decade later, she returns home after her brother’s death and must decode a cryptic letter he left behind that suggests the wrong man was charged for the crime that shattered her family and community.

Dynevor’s latest film, “Fair Play,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to great acclaim, resulting in a $20 million acquisition deal by Netflix. The actor’s recent credits include “Bank of Dave,” “The Colour Room” and “Ten Percent.” Dynevor is known for her role as Daphne in the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.” She will not be part of the “Bridgerton” season 3 cast.

“We were immediately hooked by Henry Dunham’s atmospheric, completely immersive storytelling and are thrilled to be working with such a strong creative team on ‘Wichita Libra,'” said David Garrett, CEO and founder of Mister Smith Entertainment. “We are so excited to see what Phoebe Dynevor brings to the complex, conflicted, and compelling role of Frannie.”