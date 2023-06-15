New Batman Film ‘Brave and the Bold’ Lands ‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti (EXCLUSIVE)

Andy Muschietti is officially suiting up to direct a new Batman film, Variety can report exclusively. The film is one of several new DC Studios titles mapped out by leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran earlier this year.

Muschietti, behind this weekend’s superhero release “The Flash,” will direct “Batman: The Brave and the Bold.” The project is based on the comic series authored by Grant Morrison, who Gunn called “exceptionally influential” on in the DC Universe in January. The comics imagine a “Bat family,” where Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian serves as Robin to his dad’s Batman. Muschietti’s sister and creative partner Barbara will produce the project via their label Double Dream, alongside Gunn and Safran.

“We saw ‘The Flash’; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Safran told Variety of Muschietti. “It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold,’ there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

The project does not currently have a screenwriter attached. This will mark the first live-action film appearance of Robin since Chris O’Donnell played the role opposite George Clooney in the 1997 film “Batman and Robin.” This film will exist separately from Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” movies.

Gunn and Safran’s inaugural slate is called “Gods and Monsters,” and the content spans series and standalone films. Additional titles include a previously announced Superman feature written by Gunn, now officially titled “Superman: Legacy,” a Wonder Woman prequel series and a Green Lantern mystery series. Lesser known DC characters, including Booster Gold and Swamp Thing, will also be introduced. While the DCU exists as a multiverse, these titles will exist in one singular universe.

Muschietti was the creative force behind another blockbuster Warner Bros. Discovery franchise — New Line Cinema’s “It” starring Bill Skarsgard and Jessica Chastain. His breakout moment came in 2013 with the acclaimed horror project “Mama,” also starring Chastain.