‘Maestro’ First Trailer: Bradley Cooper Transforms Into Leonard Bernstein in His ‘A Star Is Born’ Directorial Follow-Up

Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper’s second directorial effort that sees the actor star as conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The biographical romance, which Cooper also co-wrote and produced, chronicles the life of the acclaimed conductor and composer with a focus on his tumultuous 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre.

Co-starring opposite Cooper is “She Said” actor Carey Mulligan as Montealegre. Maya Hawke plays their daughter, Jamie, and Sam Nivola plays their son, Alexander. Additional cast members include Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan and Mallory Portnoy.

Producers include Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, and executive producers are Carla Raij, Josh Singer, Bobby Wilhelm, Weston Middleton and Tracey Landon. In addition to Cooper, “Spotlight” scribe Josh Singer co-wrote the screenplay. Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” collaborator Matthew Libatique is the cinematographer.

Cooper’s directorial debut was the 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born” starring himself and Lady Gaga, which was nominated for best picture at the Oscars. Cooper was also nominated for best actor and adapted screenplay, and the film won the original song award for Gaga’s “Shallow.”

“Maestro” is premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September before hitting select theaters in November. It will release on Netflix on Dec. 20.

Watch the trailer below.