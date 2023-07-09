Box Office: ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Dethrones ‘Indiana Jones 5’ With $32.6 Million Debut

Indiana Jones had a short-lived box office reign. Disney’s action-adventure “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” dropped to the No. 2 spot in its second weekend of release, earning $26.5 million from 4,600 North American theaters. It was dethroned by Sony’s horror-thriller “Insidious: The Red Door,” which beat expectations with its $32.6 million debut from 3,188 venues.

Ticket sales for “Indiana Jones,” the fifth and final installment to star Harrison Ford’s swashbuckling adventurer, declined by 56% from its $60 million opening weekend, continuing the theatrical misfortunes for the nearly $300 million-budgeted movie.

The fifth “Insidious” movie cost just $16 million to make, so it’s already reaping big rewards in its box office run. It also improved on the start of its predecessor, 2018’s “The Last Key,” which opened to $29 million and ended its run with $67 domestically and $167 million globally.

Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films and Blumhouse produced “The Red Door,” which is positioned as the conclusion to the horror franchise, one that brings back original cast members Patrick Wilson (who also directed the film) Ty Simpkins, Andrew Astor and Rose Byrne. Audiences turned out in force, but they weren’t all that kind to the film, which landed a “C+” CinemaScore and holds a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes.

At a cost of approximately $16 million and with good foreign potential, this is another smart, profitable Blumhouse production,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.

The weekend’s other major new release, Lionsgate’s raunchy comedy “Joy Ride,” opened in sixth place with a tepid $5.85 million from 2,820 locations, falling short of expectations. Critics were high on the movie, but ticket buyers were mixed, giving the film a “B-” CinemaScore.

“This is a weak opening for a romantic-sex comedy,” says Gross. “Reviews are outstanding, while audience scores are fair.”

More to come…