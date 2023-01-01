Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Rules Over New Year’s, Global Gross Hits $1.38 Billion

Audiences rang in 2023 with a trip to Pandora, as James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued to dominate the holiday box office. The ambitious — and vastly expensive — science-fiction epic has been in the works for years, blowing past several release dates as Cameron figured out a way to expand his story over a planned five-films and created new technology. The wait appears to have been worth it. “Avatar: The Way of Water” brought in a projected $63.4 million over New Year’s weekend and is expected to generate $82.4 million over the four-day holiday weekend (most people have Monday off).

But all that innovation didn’t come cheap and Cameron has suggested that in order to turn a profit for Disney, the company that bought the rights to “Avatar” when it purchased much of 21st Century Fox, the movie will need to be one of the highest-grossing films in history. Sources put “Avatar: The Way of Water’s” break-even point at roughly $1.4 billion, a figure it is on the precipice of passing.

The film has earned $421.6 million domestically and $956.9 million internationally. Its global gross stands at $1.38 billion.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” was basically the only game in town when it came to New Year’s Eve viewing. Coming in a distant second was Universal’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which earned $16.3 million over the weekend and is expected to make $21.7 million over the four-day holiday. That would put its domestic total at just over $66 million.

Disney and Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” took third place, earning $4.8 million over the weekend and a projected $6.5 million over the four-day holiday. Its domestic total stands at $438 million, whiles its global gross is $818.5 million.

In fourth place, Sony’s “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” earned $4.2 million for the weekend and $5.4 million for the four-day holiday. That brings the biopic about the troubled pop icon to a $16 million domestic gross.

Paramount’s “Babylon,” a look at all the drugs and debauchery that made Hollywood’s silent era a real blur, rounded out the top five even as it struggled to entice audiences. The $80 million drama earned $2.7 million over the weekend and is expected to gross just $3.6 million over the four-day holiday. That would bring its domestic gross to a disastrous $11 million and change.

In limited release, A24’s “The Whale,” a drama about an obese college professor that’s received rave reviews for Brendan Fraser, earned $372,950 on New Year’s Eve. It is expected to gross $1.7 million over the four-day holiday, bringing its total to $6.2 million.