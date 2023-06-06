‘Bottoms’ Trailer: Rachel Sennot and Ayo Edebiri Start a Fight Club to Sleep With Cheerleaders in R-Rated, Lesbian Comedy

MGM has released the first official trailer for the upcoming comedy “Bottoms,” starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri.

In a nod to David Fincher’s “Fight Club,” “Bottoms” follows two queer teen girls who start a fight club with a plan to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. According to the film’s official logline, “Their bizarre plan works. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri) find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.”

Director Emma Seligman co-wrote the screenplay with Sennott, who starred in the filmmaker’s 2020 indie hit “Shiva Baby.” Sennott stars in “Bottoms” opposite “The Bear” breakout star Edebiri, as well as Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Dominczyk and Marshawn Lynch. Sennott and Edebiri previously teamed up on comedy series like “Ayo and Rachel Are Single” and more.

Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small serve as producers alongside executive producer Ted Deiker.

Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, “Bottoms” first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on March 11. Since its festival debut, the satirical comedy has received several favorable reviews, with Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman writing that the comedy “has a teasing humanity that sneaks up on you.” Gleiberman also compared the movie to pieces of seminal queer cinema, including Jamie Babbit’s 1999 teen satire “But I’m a Cheerleader.”

“Bottoms” will premiere in select theaters on Aug. 25.

Watch the “Bottoms” trailer below.