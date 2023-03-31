Bobby Moresco Set to Direct Maserati Origins Movie ‘Maserati: A Racing Life’ Following ‘Lamborghini’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bobby Moresco, who won an Oscar as co-writer of “Crash,” and more recently directed “Lamborghini – The Man Behind the Legend,” is set to direct the biopic “Maserati: A Racing Life” about the family that in 1914 started making the high-performance Maserati automobiles in a garage in Bologna.

Like “Lamborghini,” the Maserati origins movie is being produced by Andrea Iervolino’s ILBE Group, in which he is partnered with Monika Bacardi. ILBE has taken a liking for films about Italy’s iconic automakers. They are also among producers of Micheal Mann’s upcoming “Ferrari” with Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

“Maserati” is the story of three brothers Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto who started out making spark plugs and devices for aircraft engines and, driven by a passion for fast cars, entered the auto racing world. Maserati’s first Grand Prix racing car, called “Type 26,” is the vehicle that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near fatal crash. Alfieri died a few years later from complications related to that accident on March 3, 1932, at the age of 44. In 1937 the brothers, while remaining involved, sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat.

In 1939, Wilbur Shaw won the Indianapolis 500 at the wheel of the Maserati “Boyle Special.” He repeated the feat the following year, making Maserati the only European manufacturer to win the Indy 500 twice.

Announcing the project earlier this month, Iervolino told Variety that the film will be focussed on the figure of Alfieri Maserati who died for his dream, though the other brothers will also play a fundamental role. Unlike “Lamborghini” for which the producer bought the rights to a book by a Lamborghini family member, Iervolino in this case is basing the story on aspects of the Maserati family that he said are public domain. He is however in talks with the Maserati family and with the car company to get them on board.

“We’re excited to re-team with Bobby for our Maserati movie, which is a perfect story for him to bring to life. Bobby has been an amazing collaborator whose creative vision and talent distinctively reflects in the movies he helms,” Iervolino said in a statement. He will be shopping the film in Cannes.

Though “Lamborghini” was drubbed by most critics it sold widely.

The plan is for “Maserati” to start shooting in Bologna later this year. Casting is still underway.

Bobby Moresco is represented by CAA and Lady Moon Entertainment.