Oscar Winner Bob Yari, Marvin Peart Launch Production and Distribution Venture WonderHill

Veteran film producer Bob Yari (“Crash”) and music executive turned content maker Marvin Peart have formed WonderHill Studios, a film and production entity that will also offer independent theatrical distribtuion.

Yari and Peat privately raised equity for the new company, for which they will serve as co-founders and co-CEOs. The label will also dabble in film acquisitions and rights sales to foreign territories.

“WonderHill Studios is eager to fill a crucial hole within the theatrical and television space, while also focusing on diversity in cinema and television in front and behind the camera. We are dedicated to building a diverse C-suite, and delivering quality independent films to the theatrical marketplace,” Yari said.

Peart highlighted the “the incredibly experienced and creative team we are building, we are optimistic and excited for the future of this company focusing on bringing fresh and groundbreaking television to viewers, as well driving audiences of all ages and generations back to theaters.”

Yari and Peart’s combined credits represent over 50 films and TV shows. They are co-founders and current board members of 101 Studios, which produces Paramount’s hit series “Yellowstone.” Yari executive produces that show, as well as “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King.” Yari won the Oscar in 2006 for “Crash,” and formed Yari Film Group the year prior. That label produced and distributed titles like “The Illusionist,” “Possession” and “Resurrecting the Champ.”

After a decade at Sony Music Entertainment as executive vice president and head of A&R, Peart co-founded an independent film, TV, music, theater, financing and production company Marro Media. Credits at Marro included “The War With Grandpa,” “Life on the Line” and “Escape From Planet Earth.”

Additional staff and inaugural projects from WonderHill are expected in the coming weeks.