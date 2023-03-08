Bob Odenkirk Says He’s Starring in a Remake of Tommy Wiseau’s ‘The Room’: ‘I Tried My Best to Sell Every Line’

Bob Odenkirk has shared that he’s starring in a remake of the 2003 cult film “The Room,” taking on the lead role of Johnny, originated by the film’s writer and director Tommy Wiseau.

Slashfilm first reported on the project Wednesday morning, with the “Better Call Saul” star corroborating the contained details through a post on his Twitter account.

“This is real. This is true,” Odenkirk wrote Wednesday evening. “And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could…and I had a BLAST.”

This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could…and I had a BLAST https://t.co/v261E1DKnG — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) March 9, 2023

Before Odenkirk commented on the project, buzz around the remake of “The Room” had already emerged on social media in recent weeks. According to the report, the production comes from Acting For a Cause, an organization that has raised money for various charitable causes by asking for donations tied to digital performances. Founded and directed by Brando Crawford, the group has welcomed names like Zazie Beetz, Julia Fox, Alex Wolff and Justice Smith before.

Representatives for Odenkirk, Crawford and Wiseau were not immediately available for comment. It remains unclear what degree of involvement Wiseau has with the project, if any.

The organization has shared an image of Odenkirk’s role in the remake on Instagram. The majority of the production was reportedly shot on a green screen.

“The Room” remake seeks to raise funds for the nonprofit organization amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research.

Odenkirk reportedly filmed his role in January. No official release date for the remake has been confirmed. Actor Cameron Kasky, who is tied to the production, has also shared images of actor Bella Heathcoate on set, appearing to play the femme fatale Lisa (originated by Juliette Daniels).

One of the premier cult films of the century, “The Room” emerged from a chaotic, secretively funded independent production to dismal reviews and poor attendance. However, it wasn’t long before the film found an appreciative audience, with Wiseau capitalizing on the situation by organizing and appearing at late-night screenings in Los Angeles. Wiseau continues to promote the film in-person to this day.

The drama, which turns 20 this year, has gained a global following, with specialty screenings oftentimes encourage vocal, jeering participation from the audience. Greg Sestero, Wiseau’s co-star, penned a book titled “The Disaster Artist” about his experience making the film. The book was adapted into a 2017 feature directed by James Franco, which earned an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.