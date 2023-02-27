Bob Odenkirk, Eric André, Anna Kendrick, Chelsea Handler to Participate in SXSW Comedy Festival

“Better Call Saul” actor Bob Odenkirk, “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick and acclaimed comedians Chelsea Handler and Eric André are among the lineup South by Southwest (SXSW) announced for its upcoming comedy festival.

The comedy festival will include improv, stand-up showcases, live podcast recordings and conversations.

In addition to Odenkirk, Kenrick, André and Handler, the comedy lineup features Abbi Jacobson, Adrienne Iapalucci, Andre Hyland, Anthony Atamanuik, Anthony DeVito, Aristotle Athari, Beth Stelling, Brian Moses, Caitlin Peluffo, Caleb Hearon, Christina Catherine Martinez, Doug Benson, Eddie Pepitone, Emma Willmann, Felipe Esparza, Godfrey, Greg Proops, Ismael Loutfi, Jackie Fabulous, Jake Johnson, James Adomian, Jessica McKenna, Joe DeRosa, John Gemberling, Josh Johnson, Joyelle Johnson, Katherine Blanford, Leonard Maltin, Matt Besser, Mike Lawrence, Natalie Palamides, Nick Thune, Patton Oswalt, Pete Lee, Phoebe Robinson, Rachel Sennott, Reggie Watts, Sabrina Jalees, Sam Jay, Sam Tallent, Sandy Honig, Steve Agee, Steph Tolev, Stuart Goldsmith, Tim Robinson, Todd Barry, Tone Bell and Yamaneika Saunders.

Variety‘s Power of Comedy, presented by Inspire Brands, will honor film, TV and digital comedic achievements, recognizing voices such as Kendrick, Handler, Johnson, Oswalt, Phoebe Robinson, Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin. Lawrence and Thune will host, and Odenkirk will participate at the event, which takes place on March 10.

The comedy festival’s programming also includes Adult Swim’s “The Eric André Show,” “The Comedian’s Comedian” podcast live, Good Trip Live: A Night of Comedy and Psychedelic Stories and Swan Leak: A Silent Clown Ballet.

SXSW will take place March 10 to 19 in Austin, Texas. See the full lineup on SXSW’s website.