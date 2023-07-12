Bob Iger Extends Contract as Disney CEO Through 2026

Bob Iger will remain at the helm of Walt Disney Co. through 2026, fulfilling a prediction from many in the industry that he would not step down as CEO at the end of next year as originally planned.

“Time and again, Bob has shown an unparalleled ability to successfully transform Disney to drive future growth and financial returns, earning him a reputation as one of the world’s best CEOs,” said Mark G. Parker, Chairman, The Walt Disney Company. “Bob has once again set Disney on the right strategic path for ongoing value creation, and to ensure the successful completion of this transformation while also allowing ample time to position a new CEO for long-term success, the Board determined it is in the best interest of shareholders to extend his tenure, and he has agreed to our request to remain Chief Executive Officer through the end of 2026.”

More to come…