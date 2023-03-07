Blumhouse and K Period Media Announces Inaugural ‘Screamwriting’ Fellows for Horror Film and TV Writing Program

Blumhouse and K Period Media have announced the inaugural fellows for its “Screamwriting” program for emerging horror film and TV writers from underrepresented groups.

The program, in partnership with the Sundance Institute, provides mentorship for the participants from industry leaders including Ryan Murphy, Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy, Mike Flanagan and Crystal Liu.

“Some of the most daring storytelling is being created today in the horror genre,” said Michelle Satter, founding senior director of Sundance Institute’s artist programs, in a statement. “This great collaboration with K Period Media Foundation and Blumhouse is an opportunity for Sundance to continue and expand on our existing work and support their creation of the ‘Screamwriting’ fellowship.”

K Period Media Foundations, part of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, runs the program with independent producer Kimberly Parker Zox directing it. The fellows are set to participate in a week-long intensive in Los Angeles followed by year-long mentorship and support. In its first cohort, eight projects with nine participants were chosen. The selected fellows include Geo Bradley, Chelsea Gonzalez, Julien Magnat, Kaushik Sampath, Mai and Kim Spurlock, Meg Swertlow, Myung Joh Wesner and Neil Creque Williams.

“This initiative was an idea I dreamed up in the early months of the Covid pandemic,” said Kimberly Steward, K Period Media founder. “Championing emerging artists and providing equitable opportunities to upcoming talent is a fundamental aspect of the work of K Period Media and the K Period Media Foundation. I have always loved horror and recognized that there was an opportunity to create a new pipeline of support for creatives working within the genre. I couldn’t imagine a more prolific and additive partner for a horror program than Jason and Blumhouse and was honored when he agreed to join us in building this fellowship. I have a deep respect for the Sundance Institute team and am so grateful to have them on board as partners.”