Blue Finch Film Releasing Boards International Sales on Western Thriller ‘Head Count’ – Cannes Market (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K.-based sales and distribution company Blue Finch Film Releasing has acquired international sales rights, excluding North America, to the debut feature from the Burghart Brothers, “Head Count.”

The company plans to begin sales on the film during the Cannes Film Market.

“Head Count” follows the story of an escaped prisoner, Kat, who finds himself facing an unknown assailant with his own revolver pointed straight at his head. To survive, he must remember what happened on the crazy ride that brought him to this point, one bullet at a time.

The cast includes Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”), Aaron Jakubenko (“Tidelands”), Melanie Zanetti (“Bluey”), Chris Bylsma (“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”), Addam Bramich (“Poker Face”), Polaris Banks (“Reklaw”) and Cinnamon Shultz (“Winter’s Bone”).

“Headcount” is directed by Jacob and Ben Burghart from a screenplay they wrote with Josh Doke. Tristan Barr and David Gim of Continuance Pictures serve as producers, along with Austin Wagoner. Executive producers include Chris Knitter and Jordon Rioux from Method Media, as well as Josh Winnington, Ken Kimura, Elijah Winnington, Christopher Ryan, Ari Harrison, Mike Barr, Jason Bunn, Addam Bramich, Jordan Fields, Josh Doke and Simon Barrett.

Shout! Studios has acquired the North American rights to the film and intends to launch it this year, starting with major film festivals and markets.

Barr said: “We are pleased to work with Blue Finch and release this unique thriller shot in Kansas City to the world.”

The Burghart brothers said that the film’s characters and aesthetic were influenced by growing up and shooting films in rural Kansas. “This film combines techniques from the 70s and 80s with a modern approach to editing and storytelling and we’re beyond excited that it will be reaching an international audience through a company as prestigious and dynamic as Blue Finch,” the Burgharts said.

Blue Finch’s international slate also includes SXSW 2023 narrative competition Winner “Raging Grace,” SXSW selected “Monolith” starring Lily Sullivan, and Blumhouse’s “Soft & Quiet.”