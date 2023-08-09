27 Latino Organizations Unite in Support for ‘Blue Beetle’ During Hollywood Strikes

Latinos were optimistic about making a great stride in representation in the summer box office season with films like “Blue Beetle,” the first superhero movie directed and written by and starring Latinos. However, writers and actors aren’t able to promote their projects during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as guild members advocate for new contracts. So multiple Latino organizations have united and signed an open letter calling on the community to “amplify the work that countless Latino artists have worked so hard to create.”

Signed by 27 Latino Hollywood orgs – such as the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), LA Collab, Latino Film Institute, National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) and the National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) – the letter is a call to action with the hashtag #SupportLatinoCreatives proposed to back the creatives and their stories.

“Stories are more than entertainment,” the letter begins. “They are a powerful tool for social change that fuels our collective movement to build a more equitable, just world for those who have been historically underrepresented and marginalized. Actors, writers, and directors are essential to this work. As we watch them do what they do best, we are reminded that their art influences how people think and feel about our communities – both at home and abroad. While we’re encouraged by some of the changes we have seen in recent years, we continue to deal with the repercussions from years of being actively erased and invisible on screen.”

In a Variety interview, “Blue Beetle” director Ángel Manuel Soto expressed his understanding of the strikes and how they can affect the film’s performance, especially without the help of his cast, including breakout sensation Xolo Maridueña, George Lopez and Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza. “We want the movie to succeed,” he said. “But I also want my actors and writers to be treated as they should. If that happens, we’ll have more stories like this. Things that are often deemed impossible are not.”

In a 2021 study by USC Annenberg that looked at over 1,300 films over a 13-year timeframe, only 5% of 51,158 characters identified were Hispanic or Latino.

In the letter, which highlights the decades of work the organizations have advocated, including talent development, serving as cultural experts, and pushing for fair and adequate resources for creatives, it acknowledges the work is far from over.

“Actors and writers deserve a deal that protects their work and livelihoods, so we will continue to support them as they fight for better treatment and fair compensation. And since we represent a rapidly growing demographic with tremendous influence over the global cultural landscape, we also remain dedicated to recognizing and celebrating their artistic excellence and its invaluable role in reflecting our community and culture on screen. For the sake of current and future generations of Latinos, we will not delay our progress any longer. We invite you to join us in our effort to amplify the work that countless Latino artists have worked so hard to create. It’s important that we show up for them at a time when they are not able to promote their projects,” the letter says.

Other films with Latino talent set to open this year include Amazon’s “Cassandro” with Gael Garcia Bernal and Raul Castillo, Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” with Rachel Zegler and Netflix’s “Rustin” with Colman Domingo.

The letter concludes: “Our stories are universal and need to be told. Together, we must continue to advocate for a more equitable and inclusive industry, one that respects and honors our storytellers and stories.”

The letter with the list of orgs is below. “Blue Beetle” opens in theaters on Aug. 18.

