‘Blue Beetle’ First Reactions: DC’s Latest Praised as ‘Funny,’ ‘Emotional’ and ‘A Love Letter to the Latino Culture’

The first reactions to DC Studios’ “Blue Beetle,” starring Xolo Maridueña, are flying in, with early viewers calling the film a “huge surprise.” While some of the reactions quibble with parts feeling shaky or playing things a bit too silly, they mostly praise the film’s action, heart and specific touchstones to Latino culture.

The film, which hits theaters on Aug. 18, follows teenager Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) and his encounter with an alien relic that attaches to his body, bestowing the adolescent with extraordinary powers. Blue Beetle, notably, is one of the most preeminent Latino superheroes in comic book history. The rest of the “Blue Beetle” cast is predominantly Latino, including Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Raoul Trujillo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar and Belissa Escobedo, along with Susan Sarandon.

“Charm City Kings” director Angel Manuel Soto helmed “Blue Beetle” from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The DC Comics film was originally slated as an HBO Max original, alongside the now-shelved “Batigrl.” Warner Bros. elected to shift to a theatrical release for the feature prior to James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming co-CEOs of DC Studios.

The film represents the penultimate release of the current DC Studios regime, with the upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” representing the final installment before the comic book universe’s continuity reboots with Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” in 2025. However, Maridueña and Soto have spoken openly about hopes for the hero’s on-screen future under the new regime.

See the first reactions below.

Impressed by the pop culture details & historical references in BLUE BEETLE. From MACARIO, to CRONOS, and El CHAPULÍN COLORADO. But even more so that the infamous School of the Americas is integral to the story. This is the work of filmmakers who know & care about Latin America.

#BlueBeetle is my favorite post-Nolan DC film.



It’s an action packed, highly entertaining superhero story about family…& there’s nothing more important than family.



It's an action packed, highly entertaining superhero story about family…& there's nothing more important than family.

The film is unique in that it lovingly & unabashedly shares the Reyes family's Mexican culture.

The #BlueBeetle movie is mostly a blast.



Some is too silly or childish for me, a lot had me laughing loud (George Lopez!). Practical suit rocks. The Latino representation is awesome.



Enjoyed the family-centric stakes, solid action beats. Overall, it’s fun. pic.twitter.com/5qzWIkmDyE — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 11, 2023

DC should've marketed #BlueBeetle more. It's a fun, self-contained, emotional story about family. Xolo Maridueña is perfectly cast and SHINES as Jamie Reyes. George Lopez and Bruna Marquezine are also standouts. I'm so happy #BlueBeetle is the first DCU character.

#BlueBeetle is here & Latinos FINALLY have a superhero of their own reflected on the big screen. The film is so incredibly good, so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón! The film 's Tangerine Dream inspired synthwave score also rocks!

#BlueBeetle was a huge surprise. After a shaky start, the #superhero movie is full of laughter, action & lots of heart. Xolo Maridueña kills it, So does Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez is hilarious & Adriana Barraza is a hoot as "Nana". Take the whole familia & bring tissues.

#BlueBeetle stands out from previous DC entries & its mostly due to the Latin flavor, let's be real. It's funny, emotional & the action scenes w BB are amazing! The cast is beautiful, but Maridueña & López SHINE. Can't wait to see more!

Happy to report that #BlueBeetle is definitely a great time at the movies! Not only is it a fantastic introduction to Jaime Reyes as a character/hero, but also a love letter to the Latino culture, that focuses on family as its foundation.

#BlueBeetle is a MASSIVE win for DC & an electric introduction to the first hero of the DCU. Xolo Maridueña's charismatic star making performance confidently anchors this intimate synthwave journey of family, heritage, & purpose. A fresh and endearing spin on the origin story!