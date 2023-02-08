Stranger-Than-Fiction Music Documentary ‘What The Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?’ Lands at Abramorama, Sets Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama, a New York-based film distribution and marketing company, has acquired worldwide rights to “What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?” Described as a stranger-than-fiction political thriller, the documentary takes a deep dive into the disappearance of one of the great counterculture bands of the late 60s and early 70s.

“What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears” chronicles the never-before-told story about a rock group who was unknowingly embroiled in a political rat’s nest, one that involved the U.S. State Department, the Nixon White House and a controversial concert tour of Yugoslavia, Romania and Poland (countries that were behind what was then known as the Iron Curtain). As a result, they found themselves in the crossfire of a polarized America.

Blood, Sweat & Tears is known for hits such as “Spinning Wheel,” “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” and “And When I Die.” Prior to its accidental political entanglement, the group headlined Woodstock Festival and won multiple Grammy Awards, most notably 1970’s prize for album of the year over The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” and “Johnny Cash at San Quinten.”

A press release categorizes the movie as such: “Blood, Sweat & Tears was a darling of both the mainstream and rock press, icon of the counterculture and inspiration for a generation of horn-based bands. Their future was limitless. And then it all went wrong.”

John Scheinfeld (“The U.S. vs. John Lennon”) wrote, produced and directed the film, which was co-produced by Dave Harding (“Herb Alpert Is…”), and executive produced by James Sears Bryant. Abramorama will release the film, which was created with full participation from Blood, Sweat & Tears, in North American theaters in spring of 2023.

“What happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears 50 years ago is especially gripping because it clearly shows that political and cultural history can and does repeat itself,” said director John Scheinfeld. “Like so many public figures today, the band learned all too well that, as goes their biggest hit, ‘What goes up, must come down.’”

Executive producer James Sears Bryant adds, “John has done a masterful job solving the mystery of how one of the greatest groups of its time became an early victim of cancel culture.”

Abramorama’s CEO Richard Abramowitz and head of music Evan Saxon described the movie as “a thriller wrapped in sheep’s clothing.”

“It’s well known that Blood, Sweat & Tears was a seminal influence in fusing rock and roll with jazz,” they said in a statement. “John Scheinfeld’s movie tells an entirely different story, one of political intrigue and back room dealing at a time when popular music was revolutionary and had a global impact.”