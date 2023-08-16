Black Bear’s Management Arm Signs Swedish Director Måns Månsson (EXCLUSIVE)

Black Bear’s management arm has signed Swedish director Måns Månsson for representation.

Månsson most recently directed “Estonia,” an eight-part Scandinavian series about Europe’s deadliest civil maritime disaster, which has been selected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s TIFF Primetime.

His work has received much acclaim, as all of his previous films have been selected for major film festivals, including observational documentary “Mr. Governor,” award-winning film “The Yard,” and black comedy “The Real Estate” (co-directed with Axel Petersén), which were all screened at the Berlin International Film Festival. Other festival selections include “Roland Hassel” (IFF Rotterdam), “Stranded in Canton” (Tribeca), and the installation “Fara Fara,” which Månsson co-created with artist Carsten Höller and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, that screened at the Venice Art Biennale.

Most recently, Månsson directed episodes of the Netflix series “Snabba Cash” and the award-winning series “Dough” for Swedish public television broadcaster SVT. He also served as second unit director for HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series “Chernobyl.”

Black Bear’s management arm consists of seven full-time managers led by partners Keith Redmon and Joanne Roberts Wiles, representing close to one hundred artists. These include Karyn Kusama (“Yellowjackets”), Cooper Raiff (“Cha Cha Real Smooth”), Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”), Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”) and John Hillcoat (“George & Tammy”).

Månsson is represented by The Talent Group in Sweden.