Bill Pohlad’s ‘Dreamin’ Wild’ Sells to Roadside Attractions, Plans Summer Release

Roadside Attractions has acquired North American rights to “Dreamin’ Wild,” a drama about the rediscovery of singer and songwriter Donnie Emerson after years spent in obscurity. The film, which was directed by Bill Pohlad, a filmmaker who unearthed gold from another music industry saga with his 2014 Brian Wilson film “Love & Mercy,” premiered at Venice. “Dreamin’ Wild,” a reference to an album that Donnie released with his brother Joe Emerson, will open nationwide only in theaters on Aug. 4.

Roadside previously released “Love & Mercy,” making this a reunion for the filmmaker and distributor. The film centers on the critical reevaluation of “Dreamin’ Wild,” and the impact that second chance has on Donnie, his wife Nancy, brother Joe, and father Don Sr. as they must come to terms their new fame. Pohlad uses two different actors to explore the real-life characters in different time periods, just as he did in “Love & Mercy” with Paul Dano and John Cusack sharing the role of The Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson. This time, Oscar-winner Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”) plays the older Donnie Emerson and Noah Jupe, who appeared in “Honey Boy,” plays the younger. Walton Goggins (“Justified”) and Jack Dylan Grazer (“It”) take on Donnie’s brother Joe, while Beau Bridges plays the family patriarch. Zooey Deschanel plays Donnie’s wife Nancy.

“I’m honored to be back with Roadside Attractions for my next film since ‘Love & Mercy,'” Pohlad said. “I’m hoping that audiences will connect with this family’s heart-felt story as much as with Donnie’s extraordinary music.”

Eric d’Arbeloff, Roadside Attractions Co-President said, “As he proved with his debut ‘Love & Mercy,’ nobody understands the power of music to heal and transform lives better than Bill Pohlad. We are so excited to bring his second film, the story of a family whose lives were changed by making one classic record, to theatrical audiences this summer.”

The film was produced by Pohlad, Jim Burke, Kim Roth and Zurich Avenue’s Viviana Vezzani and Karl Spoerri. Affleck executive produced with River Road’s Christa Workman, Dan Clifton, Steven Snyder and Tobias Gutzwiller. It’s a River Road Entertainment, Innisfree Pictures, Zurich Avenue production. Zurich Avenue co-financed the picture alongside River Road.

The acquisition was negotiated by Roadside Attractions Co-President Howard Cohen and VP of Acquisitions Angel An, as well as River Road’s Workman and CAA Media Finance representing the filmmakers.