‘Meg 2’ Looks Bonkers, But Can It Compare With Hollywood’s Wildest Shark Movies?

One of summer’s larger-than-life blockbusters is “Meg 2: The Trench” (out Aug. 4 from Warner Bros.), in which fearless rescue diver Jonas (Jason Statham) has to fight an enormous shark a second time. Although our hero thought he defeated the prehistoric deep-sea megalodon for good in 2018’s “The Meg” — which was a runaway hit, grossing $530 million worldwide — now he must face multiple Megs with just a WaveRunner and his bare hands.

With its far-fetched premise and sure-to-be-outrageous fight scenes, “Meg 2” looks to be a worthy entry in one of Hollywood’s wildest genres. Here, a glance back at some of the most over-the-top moments in shark movie history.

©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

THE HOOK: In the fourth installment of the rapidly declining series, a merciless great white hopes to wipe out the Brody family.

THE LINE: “C’mon, you big overgrown goldfish!”

THE SINKER: As a fake-looking shark leaps out of the water to attack Hoagie (Michael Caine), the legendary actor delivers an “Oh, shit!” with the raw intensity of someone who stubbed their toe.

Realism Rating: Even if a shark were this vindictive, it would seem difficult to stalk a family from New England to the Bahamas.

Shark Rating: 🦈

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Hook: Scientists create supersmart sharks by increasing their “brain mass.”

The Line: “What you’ve done is taken God’s oldest killing machine and given it will and desire. What you’ve done is knocked us all the way to the bottom of the goddamn food chain!”

The Sinker: In the middle of Russell (Samuel L. Jackson) giving a rousing speech, a mako jumps from out of nowhere and devours him.

Realism Rating: Although the premise sounds impossible, scientists have accomplished some amazing feats.

Shark Rating: 🦈🦈

ben timony

Bait (2012)

The Hook: Shoppers are trapped in a flooded grocery store in Queensland, Australia, after a tsunami — and great white sharks are swimming down the aisles.

The Line: “Sharks are only curious about one thing. … It’s trying to decide if we’re food or not!”

The Sinker: Jessup (Adrian Pang) crawls into a ventilation shaft for help, but a wave of crabs knocks him backward, and a shark flies up to bite off his bottom half.

Realism Rating: Something like this could happen?

Shark Rating: 🦈🦈🦈🦈

Dark Tide (2012)

The Hook: Shark whisperer Kate (Halle Berry) agrees to bring a rich businessman to the dangerous “Shark Alley” off the coast of South Africa.

The Line: “You’re underwater, and you see the very thing you were taught to fear.”

The Sinker: Kate watches helplessly as a diver gets snapped up in a great white’s jaws; the animal leaves its prey to bleed out — then strikes again.

Realism Rating: Shark Alley is a real phenomenon, making this film practically a documentary.

Shark Rating: 🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈

©Sci-Fi Channel/Courtesy Everet

Sharknado (2013)

The Hook: A weather event sends great whites and hammerheads airborne in L.A. A viral sensation, the film spawned five sequels.

The Line: “Sharks in a tornado. Sharknado. Simply stunning.”

The Sinker: Fin (Ian Ziering) leaps into the maw of a flying predator with a chain saw. He then carves his way out, emerging covered in blood and guts.

Realism Rating: Per a Washington Post piece, “it’s … plausible that small aquatic life could be scooped up in a tornadic vortex.” Get your chain saws ready!

Shark Rating: 🦈🦈🦈