The Best Limited-Edition ‘Little Mermaid’ Merch: From a Singing Doll to an Ariel Starter Kit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney has unveiled a plethora of thingamabobs and whatsits ahead of the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid”, out May 26.

The merch — which includes everything from a singing doll to an Ariel starter kit — is particularly exciting for a young generation of Black kids who will for the first time be able to see themselves represented as a Disney princess through Halle Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel.

Bailey is only the second Black actor to ever portray a prominent Disney princess, and the upcoming film will mark the first time that the franchise’s iconic mermaid will have dark skin and red locks, rather than the white skin, fire-engine-red hair and blue eyes introduced in Disney’s previous film.

While Bailey has had to deal with a fair share of racist trolls throughout the lead-up to the film’s premiere, first reactions have praised Bailey’s turn as Ariel. And ahead of the film’s official theater release on May 26, there are dozens of merch items to buy to celebrate Disney’s historic new film.

Ariel Limited Edition Doll

Courtesy of Disney

A true collector’s item, this realistic and posable Ariel doll is limited to a mere 5,200 pieces. In addition to a gorgeous metallic top, delicately ruffled organza trim and sequined mermaid tale, the charm and playfulness of the doll are enhanced with the the included accessories – a dinglehopper, spyglass, and shoulder bag – that enable imaginative play and transport the collector to the film’s undersea kingdom.

Ariel Singing Doll

Courtesy of Disney

Fans of the film’s award-winning soundtrack will enjoy this immersive doll that allows you to sing along to “Part of Your World” at the press of a button.

Ariel’s Found Treasures Set

Courtesy of Disney

This comprehensive starter kit has everything your little one needs to explore the sea. The imaginative set includes an expandable toy spyglass, a toy compass that really spins, shoulder bag and a pretend key ring with baubles and dinglehopper.

Ursula Doll

Courtesy of Disney

This Ursula doll showcases all of the famous Disney characters’s most iconic features – from her fabled necklace to her twirled hairdo and arched eyebrows.

