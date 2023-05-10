Begho Ukueberuwa, Development Executive, Dies at 27

Begho Ukueberuwa, the director of development at Fat City, died May 7 in Providence, R.I., after suffering complications from heat stroke while running a half-marathon. He was 27.

As a passionate film fan, Ukueberuwa began his career in entertainment as an agent in Creative Artists Agency’s Motion Picture Literary department. In August 2022, he was then appointed as the director of development at Sara Murphy and Ryan Zacarias’ production company, Fat City.

“We are utterly heartbroken by the recent passing of our friend and colleague. He was joyful, insightful, wonderfully disruptive. He was kind,” said Murphy and Zacarias in a joint statement. “More than anything, he loved people and brought them together. Everyone who knew him felt special for the simple fact of knowing him. He was Begho. And there was an immediate camaraderie if you met someone else who knew Begho. Our thoughts go out to all of these people whose lives he so specifically touched.”

Ukueberuwa grew up in West Windsor, N.J., and graduated from West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South. He then attended New York University. Ukueberuwa’s friends created a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral expenses. After exceeding the goal of $25,000 within hours, the remaining donations have been made to Athens PBJs and the Woodlawn Foundation. At the time of publication, it has raised more than $39,000.

Ukueberuwa is survived by his parents Francis and Jumoke; sisters Toju, Tetse, Dede and Misan; and brother Mene. A memorial service will take place on May 13 at 10 a.m. at Michael Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan.