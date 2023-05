Whether or not you say his name three times, Beetlejuice is returning to movie theaters next year.

Warner Bros. has announced that “Beetlejuice 2” will hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

There’s little info about the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 film about a pesky poltergeist, but Michael Keaton is returning as Beetlejuice and “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega is portraying the daughter of Lydia Deetz, the character played by Winona Ryder in the original.

More to come…