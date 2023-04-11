Ari Aster Thanks A24 for Being ‘Stupid Enough’ to Let Him Make ‘Beau Is Afraid’

Director Ari Aster says it took about six months for Joaquin Phoenix to sign on to star in his new movie, “Beau Is Afraid.”

“You get on your hands and knees and beg,” Aster jokes about his first meeting with the Oscar winner. “He’s the best. He’s the greatest. He’s the prince. And those eyes. He could be so naked, so exposed, and he’s funny. He’s a funny guy.”

Aster (“Hereditary” and “Midsommar”) and his cast celebrated the Los Angeles premiere of the A24 film Monday night at the DGA in West Hollywood.

“It’s when I first saw ‘I’m Still Here’ that I knew I needed to work with this guy,” Aster said. “One, it’s such a funny film, and two, that performance is really a brilliant comic performance. But it’s also because as a gesture that movie is suicidal. What he was doing with his own name there is so crazy and funny and sick. It’s like a sick thing to do. Since then, I’ve known I’ve wanted to work with him.”

As always, Phoenix skipped interviews and only posed for pictures at the premiere. The actor arrived wearing sunglasses but removed them for a few shots with Aster as well as his castmates, including Zoe Lister-Jones, Julia Antonelli, Kylie Roger, Michael Gandolfini, Amen Nahapetian and Richard Kind.

Aster recalled the first day of shooting the three-hour black comedy. “It was terrifying,” he said, with a big grin. “I was working with Joaquin Phoenix!”

How did he settle his nerves? Aster cracked, “Heroin.”

For Lister-Jones, who plays the younger version of Beau’s mother, she only had one thought when she first saw Phoenix on set. “Holy fucking shit!” she said, laughing. “But he’s just the coolest.”

Parker Posey, who plays Beau’s love interest, said Phoenix was in full hair and makeup when he visited her in her trailer on the first day. “I thought he was a repairman,” Posey said.

Nahapetian, who plays the young Beau, met Phoenix for the first time at the film’s recent New York premiere. “We were standing to the side of the stage and my dad asked to take a photo of us,” Nahapetian said. “After he took the picture, Joaquin whispered to me, ‘Do you know that man?’ I was like, ‘He’s my dad.’ He was being protective. It was great.”

While introducing the screening, Aster admitted being on stage wasn’t his favorite thing to do. “I have a stutter so this is like my worst nightmare,” he said. “Thank you for coming. I’m very proud of this film. I still can’t quite believe I was given the resources and freedom to make it in the way that we did, and credit is very much due to A24 for being stupid enough to give me that.”

The evening’s guest list also included Pedro Pascal, Daniel Kwan, Kesha, Mae Martin, Harry Shum Jr., Darren Criss, Jonathan Wang, Benito Skinner and Jesse Williams.