Iconic Illinois Locations Used for Filming ‘The Batman,’ ‘Station 11’ and ‘Fargo’

Maintaining the location library of 20,000 photos is one of Illinois Film Office assistant deputy director Louis Ferrara’s favorite parts of his job. “Producers always laugh when I say that, but it’s true,” he says.

The massive quantity of location photos are categorized into various curated files so when productions have a need, the film office can readily supply whatever they desire.

“We scout locations on a regular basis to freshen up the library,” says Ferrara, noting that they also send letters to homeowners and businesses to help with continually growing the resource. There’s no time wasted when productions choose to film in Illinois, and no need to retread the same locations.

Of course, there’s no better stand in for Chicago than, well, Chicago. The city’s iconic sites have appeared in multiple shows as “themselves” over the years. The iconic elevated trains and platforms are in high use when the city stars as itself in productions, whether they’re period or modern day shoots. “The [Chicago Transit Authority] has been historically extremely film friendly,” Ferrara says.

Part of the state’s appeal when it comes to filming is that there’s something for everyone when it comes to architectural location styles, or both modern and historical time periods. There are prairies, lakes, rivers and wooded topography, in addition to Victorian and Georgian architecture — the state can stand in for almost any part of the Midwest.

The film office is a full-service agency, readily available to provide curated images to any production based on generalized descriptions of locations or more fleshed-out and developed ideas. In fact, the Illinois team will meet any combination of filmmakers to escort them on location scouts, ensuring the process is an effortless one for the out-of-towners.

While the state is most popular for production work from May to October, there’s plenty of availability in the winter months, too. With a well-trained local film crew already used to navigating the weather, productions can be confident that they’ll find what they need to fulfill creative needs as well as budgetary considerations.

JAMES R.THOMPSON CENTER

A post-modern building style with the well-known Monument With Standing Beast in front. The build- ing is within the Loop district known for encompassing the iconic downtown skyline.

Selected Production Use:

“Station 11” • “Chicago P.D.”

“The Batman” • “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off ”

METRO SOUTH MEDICAL CENTER

This former hospital is a recent addition to production locations available in the state with approximately 509,000 square-feet.

Selected Production Use:

“Justified: City Primeval” • “The Chi”

“Power Book IV: Force” • “Work in Progress”

CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY — L TRAINS / PLATFORMS

The city’s elevated train system is not only important for local transportation, but also remains an iconic part of Chicago’s skyline.

Selected Production Use:

“Station 11” • “The Exorcist”

“Dark Matter” • “Risky Business”

CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

A 45-story skyscraper in the Loop district is a prime example of Art Deco architecture.

Selected Production Use:

“The Batman” • “The Dark Knight”

“Road to Perdition” • “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off ”

UNION STATION

This West Loop-based building is a mix of beaux arts and Greek revival architecture.

Selected Production Use:

“Fargo” • “Chicago P.D.” • “Shining Girls”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” • “Man of Steel”

THE GREEN MILL COCKTAIL LOUNGE

A bar and jazz lounge where patrons can sit in the booth where Al Capone and his gang did business.

Selected Production Use:

“Chicago P.D.” • “Sense 8”

“Dark Matter” • “High Fidelity”