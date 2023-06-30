Ahead of ‘Barbie,’ WBD and Mattel Launch Girls’ Empowerment Initiative With Save the Children (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of the July 21 release of “Barbie,” Warner Bros. Discovery and Mattel have partnered with humanitarian organization Save the Children to launch a girls’ empowerment initiative.

“Barbie” stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell appear in a text-to-donate PSA that will air across WBD’s linear, digital and social platforms to raise money for Save the Children, which is working to connect girls around the world to educational resources. Additionally, there will be an in-show integration on HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” as well as consumer activations through different brand partnerships and a charity auction that features tickets to the Los Angeles and London premieres of the movie.

The PSAs bolster Mattel’s decades-long work with Save the Children, including the Barbie Dream Gap Project. They begin airing on Friday. In the U.S., donations will support Save the Children’s early education, summer and after school programming. Internationally, they will go towards Save the Children’s services across education, health, justice and child protection sectors.

The campaign is led by WBD’s social impact solutions team, which leverages WBD’s brands and franchises to engage viewers, advertisers and business partners on key social issues. The team’s core philanthropic focus areas address food insecurity, disaster relief and mental health and well-being.

“Warner Bros. Discovery is a long-standing supporter of Save the Children, so we are tickled pink to tap into the movie ‘Barbie’ to inspire and nurture the limitless potential in young girls around the world,” said Louise Soper, senior vice president of global brand partnerships for Warner Bros. Pictures. “From astronaut, journalist, entrepreneur and now movie star, Barbie’s over 250 inspirational careers remind us that you can be whatever you want to be, and give back to your community too.”

“Save the Children was established by a woman who believed she could accomplish things others didn’t believe were possible. That legacy still guides us today as we work to see girls everywhere embrace their potential,” said Luciana Bonifacio, Save the Children’s chief development officer. “This is why we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery, Mattel and the movie ‘Barbie’ to provide girls in the U.S. and around the world access to education and resources, encouraging them to believe in their own potential and achieve their dreams.”

“As the original girl empowerment brand, we couldn’t be more proud to join Warner Bros. Discovery during this exciting moment in Barbie’s history to support Save the Children,” said Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls. “Barbie launched the Dream Gap Project with a global effort to level the playing field for girls, which cannot be done alone. Together, Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery are partnering with Save the Children to help girls reach their full potential.”

See the PSA below.