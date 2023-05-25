‘Barbie’ Trailer: Barbie and Ken Get Arrested in L.A. After Leaving Behind Barbieland Paradise

Warner Bros. is giving audiences a closer look at “Barbie” in a new official trailer. While the story of the film has been mostly kept under wraps, the new trailer teases what Greta Gerwig’s summer tentpole is all about, as Barbie and Ken are set to officially enter the real world on July 21.

Fatigued of their days in Barbieland (where everyone is seemingly also named Barbie and Ken), Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken venture out beyond the borders of their homeland. The new footage shows Barbie and Ken exploring the modern world, which is quite different from the safe haven of their pink-coded, plastic lifestyle. While on Venice Beach, Barbie punches a man who slaps her butt, and she and Ken end up posing with some LAPD mugshots. Meanwhile, people in our world are starting to freak out that a real-life Barbie is walking the streets of L.A.

Gerwig and the “Barbie” ensemble attempted to keep the plot of the film hidden from audiences, but when photos and videos of them shooting in Los Angeles went viral last year, fans started to catch onto the movie’s plot.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie told Jimmy Fallon last year about the set photos garnering widespread attention online. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life”

“I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did,” added Robbie.

Alongside Robbie and Gosling, “Barbie” is set to feature a star-studded cast, including Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.

Gerwig serves as director and co-writer of “Barbie” alongside her husband, Noah Baumbach. The film is a co-production by Mattel Films, Heyday Films and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment. Josey McNamara from LuckyChap and Ynon Kreiz from Mattel serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer below.