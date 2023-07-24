That Final ‘Barbie’ Line: Greta Gerwig Wanted to End the Film With a ‘Mic Drop Kind of Joke’ That’s Also ‘Very Emotional’

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Barbie,” now playing in theaters nationwide.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” ends with an ingenious final joke. Margot Robbie’s eponymous doll has become human and appears to be walking into a job interview, when it’s revealed that she’s actually at a doctor’s office. “I’m here to see my gynecologist,” Barbie says with a huge smile, despite not having any genitals (which is joked about earlier in the film). The movie then cuts to black.

“With this film, it was important for me that everything operated on at least two levels,” Gerwig told USA Today about crafting that final line. “I knew I wanted to end on a mic drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional. When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn’t even describe. It felt like everything had to be hidden.

“And then to see Margot as Barbie, with this big old smile on her face, saying what she says at the end with such happiness and joy,” Gerwig continued. “I was like, if I can give girls that feeling of, ‘Barbie does it, too’ – that’s both funny and emotional. There are so many things like that throughout the movie. It was always about looking for the levity and the heart.”

Gerwig has earned rave reviews for “Barbie,” which opened to a massive $162 million during its opening weekend. That gives Gerwig the record for the biggest opening ever for a film directed by a woman. Heading into the weekend, analysts were anticipating a $100 million to $110 million start for “Barbie.” The film blew past projections to land one of the biggest starts ever for a non-franchise movie.

Robbie stars in “Barbie” as the eponymous doll, who discovers humanity is not all she’s expecting it to be when she travels from Barbieland to the real world. Ryan Gosling stars as Ken, who accompanies Barbie on her journey into the real world.

“Barbie” is now playing in theaters nationwide.