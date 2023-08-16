‘Barbie’ to Arrive on Digital Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Your screens will soon look a lot more pink. After taking the world by storm in late July, and crossing more than $1 billion at the box office, “Barbie” is set to arrive on digital on Sept. 5. It’s available to pre-order on Amazon for $19.99.

Greta Gerwig’s cotton candy colored fantasy stars Margot Robbie as the iconic plastic doll as she voyages out of Barbie World into the real world alongside Ryan Gosling’s Ken. Along the way, Barbie discovers that life outside of the Dreamhouse isn’t the progressive utopia she always thought it was — and Ken discovers something called the “patriarchy.” Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell round out the cast.

The rapturously reviewed film smashed expectations with its $155 million domestic debut, ranking as the biggest opening weekend of 2023, as well as the best start for a film directed by a woman. It arrived as a full-fledged phenomenon, thanks to the marketing campaign of the year and stellar word-of-mouth to match. There was also hype from “Barbenheimer,” the nickname for the twin release date with Christopher Nolan’s dark historical drama “Oppenheimer.”

In his review of the film, Variety film critic Peter DeBruge writes that “Gerwig’s girl-power blockbuster offers a neon-pink form of inception all its own, planting positive examples of female potential for future generations. Meanwhile, by showing a sense of humor about the brand’s past stumbles, it gives us permission to challenge what Barbie represents — not at all what you’d expect from a feature-length toy commercial.”

