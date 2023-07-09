‘Barbie’ First Reactions Praise ‘Bombastic’ Film and ‘Brilliant’ Cast: ‘Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar Nomination’

A select few humans got a glimpse into Barbie World on Friday night, as Warner Bros. screened Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, for the first time.

Social media exploded with reactions. ScreenRant writer Joseph Deckelmeier called the film “funny, bombastic and very smart,” adding that “Greta Gerwig aims for the fences and hits a home run.” Deckelmeier praised Robbie’s performance as “great” and noted that Gosling and Simu Liu are “pure entertainment.”

#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023

Collider writer Perri Nemiroff praised the craftsmanship of the film, particularly the costume and production design. When it came to the story, however, she had more mixed opinions, stating: “I think the film serves Margot Robbie’s Barbie and her journey especially well, but there are other characters experiencing important arcs that needed more screen time to really dig into and explore to the fullest.”

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life.



As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com called the film her “favorite film of the year,” writing: “Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations…Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious!”

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

“Pay Or Wait” host Sharronda Williams called the film “witty, heartfelt and downright fun,” particularly complimenting Gosling as a “scene stealer delivering most of the laughs.” Williams also stated that the screenplay “feels bloated at times.”

#BarbieTheMovie is witty, heartfelt, and downright fun at times. Ryan Gosling is a scene stealer delivering most of the laughs while Margot Robbie’s heartfelt performance will tug at your heartstrings. While I enjoyed most of the film the screenplay feels bloated at times pic.twitter.com/lepggZKZIX — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) July 10, 2023

Variety‘s social media editor Katcy Stephan called the movie “perfection”: “Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.”

#Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play. 🎀 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) July 10, 2023

Details of “Barbie” have been largely kept under wraps, with the premise being teased only as: “After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie and Ken set off to the real world to find true happiness.”

Gerwig, known for directing “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” helmed the film and wrote its script with Noah Baumbach. Starring Robbie as the iconic Barbie and Gosling as her boy-toy Ken, the movie has a knockout ensemble cast — most of whom play different versions of the famous dolls — including Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and John Cena. “Barbie” also features America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou and Emerald Fennell.

“Barbie” premieres in theaters on July 21 from Warner Bros. See more reactions below.

Further BARBIE thoughts to come but the number one is I can’t believe Greta Gerwig got away with it! (said admiringly) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 10, 2023

A lot of us strive to be “perfect” like Barbie, but the film will show you don’t always have to be so perfect, because even in a “perfect world,” we still have flaws and that’s okay. It’s for teens and an adult crowd who grew up with the franchise. #BarbieTheMovie / #BarbieMovie https://t.co/7zKttIdhyx pic.twitter.com/P51xEEyIXR — Boss & CEO ✨ (@iamtycole) July 10, 2023