Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo Starring in Tracie Laymon’s ‘Bob Trevino Likes It’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Bob Trevino Likes It” has wrapped production in Louisville, Ky. and has unveiled its first official photo. Myriad Pictures has acquired worldwide sales rights and will launch sales out of Toronto in September. The film is one of the first independent productions to be approved for a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement during the actors strike.

“Bob Trevino Likes It” marks the feature debut for writer and director Tracie Laymon. It stars Barbie Ferreira, best known for her work on “Euphoria,” and John Leguizamo, who was most recently seen in “The Menu” and “John Wick: Chapter 2.” They will appear alongside the previously announced French Stewart (“3rd Rock From the Sun”), Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) and Rachel Bay Jones (“Dear Evan Hansen”).

The movie is inspired by Laymon’s life. It centers around a people-pleasing young woman who, while searching for her estranged father online, unexpectedly forms a close bond with a grieving, childless man with the same name on Facebook.

“This is a story about learning to let go of the people who continually hurt you to make room for the people who want to love and support you,” says Laymon. “Having personally experienced many of the events that inspired this film, I’ve witnessed how our small acts of kindness toward others create a ripple effect that can change the world for the better.”

“We are so pleased to have been able to help Tracie Laymon and her team get through principal photography. The cast has provided extraordinary performances,” says executive producer Kirk D’Amico. “I think distributors will be pleasantly surprised to see this unique comedy with heart come to life on the screen. We look forward to introducing the film to distributors around the world during this upcoming TIFF.”

Laymon is producing through her company Laymon’s Terms (“Ghosted”) along with Sean Mullin of Five By Eight Productions (“Amira & Sam”), Edgar Rosa of Purple Suit Factory (“Wild Indian”) and Felipe Dieppa (“Going Nowhere”).

Carl Effenson (“Mudbound”), and Peter Sobiloff and Mike Sobiloff (“It Ain’t Over”) of Off Media are serving as executive producers alongside D’Amico and Kevin Forrester of Myriad Pictures. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor of BondIt Capital are also executive producers and providing financing alongside Off Media and Laymon’s Terms.

Ferreira is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Aperture Talent Agency, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan. Leguizamo is represented by UTA, Mosaic, Slate, and attorney, Jeff Bernstein. Spencer is represented by KMR. Jones is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.