Greta Gerwig Planned ‘Barbie’ Cameos for Timothée Chalamet and Saorise Ronan, Was ‘So Annoyed’ to Drop Them: ‘It’s Like Doing Something Without My Children’

Saoirse Ronan revealed last September to People magazine that she tried and failed to film a cameo in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, which is directed by her “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” filmmaker Greta Gerwig. It turns out Gerwig eyed even more “Barbie” cameos, including one that would’ve reunited her and Ronan with Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar nominee also appeared in “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.”

“Well, it was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because she was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for,” Gerwig said of having to scrap Ronan’s cameo. “And of course, it’s brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Ronan previously worked with “Barbie” leading star Margot Robbie in the 2018 period drama “Mary Queen of Scots.” Ronan was filming and producing “The Outrun” at the same time Gerwig was filming “Barbie” and thus couldn’t fit a cameo into her schedule. “The Outrun” is adapted from the 2016 memoir by Scottish journalist and author Amy Liptrot.

“I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there,” Ronan told People last year. “There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn’t do it.”

It was later revealed that Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s script for “Barbie” includes multiple actors playing the titular doll. Robbie is the film’s main Barbie, but other Barbie characters are played by Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef and more. Ronan’s cameo would’ve been another Barbie in the movie.

“Barbie” opens in theaters nationwide July 21 from Warner Bros.