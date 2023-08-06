‘Barbie’ Surpasses $1 Billion Globally After 17 Days of Release

“Barbie” is saying “hiya” to the billion-dollar club.

Greta Gerwig’s pink-coated fantasy comedy has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, including $459 million in North America and $572 million internationally. This makes Gerwig the first-ever female director to helm a billion-dollar film on her own. “Captain Marvel,” co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, grossed more than $1 billion in 2019.

“Barbie” is hitting the coveted milestone after just 17 days of release, becoming the fastest Warner Bros. release (and eighth in the studio’s 100-year history) to join the $1 billion club. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” previously held that record at 19 days.

“It’s a good club to be in,” says Jeff Goldstein, the studio’s president of domestic distribution.

Thanks to zeitgeist-smashing buzz, “Barbie” has remained No. 1 at the box office for three consecutive weekends — and that’s despite competition from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Meg 2: The Trench” and “Oppenheimer.” It’s already the second-highest grossing movie of 2023, behind only Universal and Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which earned $574 million domestically and $1.35 million worldwide.

“Barbie” is only the second blockbuster this year and the sixth of the pandemic-era to cross $1 billion, following “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The rapturously reviewed “Barbie” opened on July 21 and smashed expectations with its $155 million domestic debut, ranking as the biggest opening weekend of 2023, as well as the best start for a film directed by a woman. It arrived as a full-fledged phenomenon, thanks to the marketing campaign of the year and stellar word-of-mouth to match. There was also hype from “Barbenheimer,” the nickname for the twin release date with Christopher Nolan’s dark historical drama “Oppenheimer.”

Gerwig, the Oscar-nominated director of “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” co-wrote the screenplay with her partner Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave behind the Dreamhouse on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell round out the cast.