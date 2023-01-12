How to Watch ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” scored a leading three awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, including the statue for best motion picture musical or comedy. If you didn’t catch it in theaters, you can now stream the Golden Globe-winning film on HBO Max.

Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy follows the dissolution of a lifelong friendship between Pádraic and Colm (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, respectively) on a remote island off the coast of Ireland. It became a surprise hit upon its November release, grossing $9.2 million at the box office and receiving an impressive 97% Rotten Tomatoes audience score. In addition to a best picture award, it also took home prizes for best screenplay and best leading performance by Farrell.

“If substantial platonic relationship studies are rare, ones about men are rarer still. And if that comes down to a social convention rather than a cinematic one, that’s integral to the power and poignancy of Martin McDonagh’s searing ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,'” wrote film critic Guy Lodge in Variety‘s review. “Its high, unleashed emotions are all the more startling in a world where men don’t speak their feelings.”

Its Golden Globes success makes it a hot contender for Oscar nominations, which are announced on Jan. 24.

“I never expect films to work or to find an audience and when they do, it’s shocking to me,” Farrell said during his Golden Globe acceptance speech. “I’m horrified by what’s happened around ‘Banshees’ over the last couple of months, in a thrilling kind of way.”

If you’re looking to watch the McDonaugh-directed film now that it’s out of theaters, you can stream it on HBO Max:

HBO Max $9.99/Month Buy Now