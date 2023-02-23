BAFTA-Winning ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Star Barry Keoghan, Christopher Abbott in MUBI’s ‘Bring Them Down’: First Look Revealed

MUBI has revealed the first look of “Bring Them Down,” starring Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”) and BAFTA winner and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).

The casting of Abbott and Keoghan replaces the previously announced cast of Tom Burke and Paul Mescal.

Principal photography is in its final stages in Ireland on the production, which is the feature directorial debut of Chris Andrews, following his award-winning short films “Stalker” (2019) and “Fire” (2015).

The film also stars Colm Meaney (“Gangs of London”), Nora-Jane Noone (“Wildfire”) Paul Ready (“Motherland”), and Susan Lynch (“Happy Valley”).

It follows Michael (Abbott), the last son of a shepherding family who lives with his ailing father, Ray (Meaney). Burdened by a terrible secret, Michael has isolated himself from the world. When a conflict with rival farmer Gary (Ready) and his son Jack (Keoghan) escalates, Michael is drawn into a devastating chain of events, forcing him to confront the horrors of his past and leaving both families permanently altered.

The film produced by Ivana MacKinnon (Wild Swim, U.K.) Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde (Tailored Films, Ireland) Jacob Swan Hyam (U.K.), and Jean-Yves Roubin and Cassandre Warnauts (Frakas Productions, Belgium) and financed by MUBI in conjunction with Screen Ireland, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the U.K. Global Screen Fund.

Other MUBI productions include Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning,” Michel Franco’s upcoming film “Memory,” Ekwa Msangi’s Sundance winner “Farewell Amor,” Rachel Lang’s “Our Men” and “My First Film,” the feature film debut of Zia Anger starring Odessa Young.