Max’s ‘Bama Rush’ Doc Trailer Teases the Crazy Story Behind the Viral TikTok Phenomenon

Max has shared the trailer for its upcoming documentary “Bama Rush,” which follows the social media phenomenon that grew out of University of Alabama students documenting their sorority recruitment experience.

The feature length documentary will premiere on Warner Bros. Discovery’s merged HBO Max-Discovery+ streaming platform Max on May 23.

In August of 2021, thousands of young women embarked on the long-held tradition of sorority recruitment (a.k.a rush week), but at the University of Alabama, the incoming students filmed a variety of TikTok videos with the hashtag “Bama Rush.”

Prospective sorority sisters posed for their “Get Ready With Me” videos, “Fit-checks” and updates on whether or not they made it to the next round, while sorority sisters documented the behind the scenes, showing how the 19 houses prepare for over 2,500 girls to walk through their doors that week. Their footage provided — both those familiar and unfamiliar — a peek into the week-long intense event making it a viral sensation that garnered over 2 billion views.

The following summer prospective sorority girls, and fans, were prepared to embrace the cultural phenomenon. During the 2022 rush week, documentary filmmaker Rachel Fleit turned to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to follow four young women as they prepared to rush at the university.

The trailer teases that the documentary will explore and analyze the Greek Life as an institution and the recent integration of Greek Life at the University of Alabama, as well as the struggle the young women face when entering and participating in a sorority. According to the press release, “Fleit explores the emotional complexities and stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood.

In August Variety confirmed the film had begun production.

“Bama Rush” is executive produced by Fleit, Lizzie Fox, Casey Meurer, Kama Kaina and produced by Zachary Luke Kislevitz, Andrew Freston, Danny Gabai. Eric Lavoie served as co-executive producer alongside co-producer AJ Del Cueto. Drigan Lee served as editor, Wynne Ashley Bennett served as composer and Lidia Nikonova served as the director of photography. Max presents the VICE Studios production.

The documentary will premiere on Max on May 23. See the full trailer below.