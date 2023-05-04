BAFTA Reveals Membership Data, Addresses Awards Concerns: ‘Setting Diversity Quotas for Voting is Not the Answer’

BAFTA has published its latest membership data.

As of May 2023, the current make-up of BAFTA’s membership is 42:58 female:male; 16% from underrepresented ethnic groups; 7% with a disability; and 12% LGBTQIA+.

It’s a requirement of voting members before casting votes or accessing content on BAFTA’s streaming platform BAFTA View to participate in this survey.

Over 2,500 creatives from film, games and television globally have joined BAFTA since 2020, bringing the total number of global members to over 11,500, the data reveals. The organization says that progress is continuing towards meeting targets first set out in the 2020 BAFTA Review.

Last year BAFTA launched a new membership tier called BAFTA Connect for emerging and mid-level creatives. The initiative has provided over 1,400 people from across the screen industries with a tailored program of support, to help build consistent and sustained careers in their chosen craft specialism, BAFTA said.

Meanwhile, despite a diverse spread at the nominations stage, the winners at this year’s film awards were largely white across the major categories. In a letter to members, BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar tackled the issue head on.

“When it comes to awards, we remain resolute that creative excellence must stand above all else. We continue to consult with the industry as part of the BAFTA Review and feedback is loud and clear – setting diversity quotas for voting is not the answer,” Majumdar wrote. “However, we know that for so many talented people across the screen industries, it’s still not a fair race from the start. We simply don’t all have the same opportunity to tell our stories.”

“That’s why we must continue to call on the industry’s gatekeepers and decision makers to recognize their critical role in a shared mission for a more equitable industry. We can all play a part in creating an industry that is better for future generations than the one we joined,” Majumdar added.