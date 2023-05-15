‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Sets Release Date on Disney+ and Max

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The lush forests, deep oceans and floating mountains of Pandora are finally heading to your living room. James Cameron’s blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” has officially set a streaming release date. The sci-fi epic will hit both Disney+ and Max, formerly known as HBO Max, on June 7.

The joint streaming rights between Disney+ and Max is the product of an unusual deal signed last year that allows Max to share streaming windows with Disney+ and Hulu for half the studio’s titles through the 2022 release year. It’s good news for “Avatar” fans, who are less likely to need to subscribe to a new streamer in order to watch the sequel from home. It will also be available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video, through the platform’s 7-day free trial to Max.

“The Way of Water,” which was released 13 years after the original “Avatar,” is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. The story follows the Sully family (Jake Sully, Neytiri and their kids) as they leave their homes to venture into unknown regions of Pandora. When an old threat resurfaces, Jake is once again forced to wage a battle against the humans. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet.

The film earned four Academy Award nominations and took home the Oscar for best visual effects. In his review, Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote that the film “has scenes that will make your eyes pop, your head spin and your soul race.”

Stream “The Way of Water” on Disney+ or Max starting June 7:

