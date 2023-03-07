‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Sets Digital Release

“The Way of Water” has no beginning and no end — even in your living room! James Cameron’s long awaited “Avatar” sequel has finally set a digital platform release date. The sci-fi epic will be available to purchase on March 28, setting course for Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and Movies Anywhere. Digital editions will be available in 4K Ultra HD quality with Dolby Atmos audio.

In addition to the feature’s digital release, “The Way of Water” will come with more than three hours of additional bonus content, exploring the world of Pandora and the film’s unique production process. Highlights include deep dives on performance capture technology, Na’vi culture, Pandora’s underwater ecosystems, the intricacies of sound design, the Wētā FX visual effects team, returning cast members, new characters and a featurette focusing on Spider (Jack Champion), the young human boy who wants to be a member of the Na’vi. Bonus features may vary across digital retailers.

The 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment production is currently coming down from a theatrical run for the record books. Since its release in December, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has become the third highest-grossing film of all time with a global box office gross exceeding $2.2 billion. The film is also the ninth highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office with $670 million, looking to soon surpass Cameron’s “Titanic” ($674 million) for eighth.

“The Way of Water” has earned four Academy Award nominations, including best picture, best visual effects, best production design and best sound.