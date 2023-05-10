‘Avatar,’ ‘Star Trek’ ‘1899’ Crew to Headline Cannes Next Virtual Production Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Soho, official partners of the Cannes Film Market and Cannes Next, has revealed the speakers for the fireside chat at this year’s Global Virtual Production Summit.

The opening event, to be held on May 18, will feature “1899” cinematographer Nik Summerer, BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor at ILM, David Vickery (“Avatar: The Way of Water,” the Jurassic World franchise), and actor Christina Chong (Star Trek series “Strange New Worlds”) discussing the topic How Virtual Production is Empowering Film and Storytelling Visionaries. The discussion will be moderated by BBC Radio 1 film critic Ali Plumb.

The ticketed event will take place at the new beachside venue Plages des Palmes. Later that evening, the venue will play host to the official Cannes Next opening party presented by Film Soho.

The following day, the Global Virtual Production Summit will be held at the main stage of the Film Soho Innovation Hub, located at the Village International. The summit will feature Film Soho and its partners, including disguise, V-Studios, Brompton Technology, Virtual, Hadean and stYpe.

Highlights of the summit include masterclass sessions, panel discussions and interactive workshops. Film Soho’s masterclass sessions will cover topics such as virtual production breakdowns and traditional model making combined with virtual technology. Panel discussions will include subjects like markerless motion capture and understanding trends, tools and platforms shaping the future of cinema.

On May 20, disguise will offer a full-day virtual production accelerator course, which will provide hands-on training and on-set experience.

The rest of the Cannes Next virtual production program will take place on the V-Studios stage of the Film Soho Innovation Hub. The stage will showcase a full virtual production studio powered by disguise and will be positioned as the epicentre of groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge technology during Cannes.