‘Avatar 3’ Is Told Through the Eyes of Lo’ak, Says James Cameron: ‘We Have a Different Narrator for Each’ of the Next Three Sequels

Jake Sully is about to be replaced by his own son. In a recent interview on “Soundtracking with Edith Bowman,” James Cameron let it slip that his “Avatar” franchise will feature a different narrator for each of the remaining three sequels. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, was the narrator in “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” For the upcoming and still-untitled “Avatar 3,” which is now post-production, Jake’s son Lo’ak (played by Britain Dalton via motion capture) will take over as narrator.

“I’m going to take a moment when the dust clears to assess what people loved and what they responded to the most in this current release, and then I may go back and tinker a little bit [with ‘Avatar 3’],” Cameron said. “We may go back and do a couple of moments here and there. It won’t be radical, but maybe fine-tune it a bit to emphasize that which people are responding to.”

“For example, Lo’ak really emerged as a character that people went with,” Cameron continued. “So I might find ways to…he’s already the narrator. I’m giving away something here, but this is okay. I think it could be intriguing for people to think about what’s coming. Jake was our voiceover narrator for movie one and for movie two, and we have a different narrator for each of the subsequent films. We see it through the eyes of a different character. Movie three is through Lo’ak’s eyes.”

Get ready to see a lot more of Lo’ak in “Avatar 3.” The character is the middle child of Jake (Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and he’s a bit of a hot head who struggles to live up to the reputation set by his older brother, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters). Moving into the next film, Lo’ak is now the eldest Sully child after Neteyam’s death. He also could be forming a relationship with Tsireya (Bailey Bass), the seeds of which were hinted at in “The Way of Water.”

While additional details about “Avatar 3” remain under wraps, Cameron has also let it slip that it will feature a new tribe of fire Na’vi that won’t be as kind to Jake Sully and his family.

“There will be different cultures from those I have already shown,” Cameron told France’s “20 Minutes” about the next sequel. “The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides.”

“In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples,” the director continued. “In ‘Avatar 3,’ we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is now playing in theaters nationwide and is about to cross $2 billion at the worldwide box office.