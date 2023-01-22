‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Sixth Film in History to Surpass $2 Billion Globally

After just six weeks of release, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has surpassed $2 billion in global ticket sales. It’s the sixth film in history — and first in pandemic times — to cross the coveted milestone, joining an exclusive club that includes Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Now, Cameron is responsible for three of the six-highest grossing movies of all time. He’s also the only director with three films to cross $2 billion.

So far, “The Way of Water” has generated $598 million at the domestic box office and $1.4 billion internationally. Overseas, the standout markets are China ($229 million), France ($129 million), Germany ($117 million), Korea ($96 million) and the United Kingdom ($81 million). It’s especially impressive that “Avatar 2” managed to crack $2 billion, a milestone that’s been impossible in COVID times, because not every market is re-connecting with the Na’vi. The follow-up isn’t playing in Russia, where the original grossed $116 million, and it’s flopping in Japan with $28 million, a dramatic decrease from the first film’s $176 million haul.

The long-delayed sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” opened in December and remained hugely popular in the weeks since its release. Disney, which holds the rights to “Avatar” after acquiring 20th Century Fox in 2019, spent roughly $460 million to produce and promote “The Way of Water,” so the film required much more than the average tentpole to break even.

