Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen Join Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Film

The ensemble for Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film “Caste” is growing more star-studded with the addition of Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen.

The six actors join Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis, who was previously announced as the lead in the film inspired by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Described in The New York Times as “an instant American classic and almost certainly the keynote nonfiction book of the American century thus far,” the book — and subsequently DuVernay’s film — examines the system of hierarchy that has shaped America.

DuVernay writes, directs and produces the film alongside her longtime collaborator ARRAY Filmworks’ Paul Garnes (“Selma,” “Middle of Nowhere”). “Caste” is currently in production in Georgia, financed by J4A.

Nash-Betts and Farmiga reunite with DuVernay after each earning Emmy nominations for their performances in the 2019 Netflix limited series “When They See Us,” while Offerman starred in DuVernay’s 2021 limited series “Colin in Black & White.” Bernthal and Ellis reunite following their acclaimed work in last year’s “King Richard” for Warner Bros.

Nash-Betts joins the cast following her Critics Choice Award win for Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story;” she also stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds,” which has been a breakout hit for the network. Farmiga, who earned an Academy Award nomination for “Up in the Air,” most recently starred in Apple TV+’s “Five Days at Memorial,” Marvel’s “Hawkeye” for Disney+, HBO’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” as well as “The Conjuring” franchise and “The Departed.”

Emmy nominee Offerman recently starred in Peacock’s “The Resort” and can currently be seen in HBO Max’s new series “The Last of Us.” Bernthal was most recently seen in FX’s “The Bear” and Showtime’s “American Gigolo.”

Emmy winner Cephas Jones is best known for her dual portrayal of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the Tony-winning Broadway smash “Hamilton.” She currently produces and stars in Starz’ “Blindspotting,” reprising her role as Ashley Hamilton from the 2018 film.

After starring in the Oscar-winning film “Gladiator,” Nielsen has portrayed Queen Hippolyta in Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Justice League: The Snyder Cut.” She’ll next star in the feature “Ocean Deep,” directed by Liza Bolton.

