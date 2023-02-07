Ashton Kutcher Confronts Those ‘Awkward’ Reese Witherspoon Red Carpet Photos: ‘If I Put My Arm Around Her, They’ll Say I’m Having an Affair’

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon’s awkward red carpet photos from the premiere of their Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine” have been the source of viral social media memes for over a week now — so much so that Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, emailed the two actors about it. What does Kutcher have to say about it? During an appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Kutcher said walking the red carpet with Witherspoon was more or less a losing battle for him.

“Here’s the thing: if I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her. Like, the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her,” Kutcher said. “If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that that could be the rumor, then the rumor is we don’t like each other.”

Kutcher added that he has not seen the countless memes about his red carpet photos with Witherspoon, adding, “My wife called me. She texted Reese and I together and said, ‘Guys, you gotta, like… act like you like each other’.”

Although not directly mentioned by Kutcher, his thoughts bring to mind the social media craze that was ignited after Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain showed off sizzling chemistry at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The two’s chemistry was so off the charts as they walked the carpet for “Scenes From a Marriage” that rumors about the duo dating and having extramarital affairs circulated afterward.

Kutcher said another reason for his red carpet awkwardness is that he’s hard of hearing and can only hear fully out of one ear. “I don’t know who’s calling my name, but I know there’s a lot of people yelling, ‘Reese! Ashton! Over here!’” the actor said. “If you’re gonna tell me, in that entire 20-minute period, at one point you’re not gonna have an awkward face on, then you’re better than I am and I’m cool with that.”

Witherspoon and Kutcher star in “Your Place or Mine” as Debbie and Peter, lifelong best friends who live on opposite coasts. When they decide to swap houses and lives for a week, they’re forced to confront the possibility that maybe they do have some loving feelings for each other after all. The rom-com marks the feature directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna, best known for writing “The Devil Wears Prada,” “27 Dresses” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” The supporting cast includes Zoë Chao, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell and Steve Zahn.

“Your Place or Mine” streams Feb. 10 on Netflix.