Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He’d ‘Absolutely’ Run for President in 2024 If He Could: ‘It’s a No Brainer…I See So Clearly How I Could Win’

Arnold Schwarzenegger would throw his name into the race for U.S. president if he was eligible, the actor and former California governor told Chris Wallace on a recent episode of Max and CNN’s “Who’s Talking?” interview series. The action movie icon already has a history in U.S. politics as he served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

“The Constitution says that the President has to be a natural born US citizen. If not for that, would you have run for president?” Wallace asked Schwarzenegger.

“Well, yes, of course,” Schwarzenegger responded. “I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together. Who is here today that people say okay, he’s not too old or he’s not too this or too that, or is that because it’s now a question about who do you vote against then who do you vote for?”

“You’re saying you would run for president in 2024?” Wallace pressed.

“Absolutely,” Schwarzenegger answered. “Put me in because it’s, look – it’s a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that that election.”

“I mean, it’s like me and California,” he continued. “And when that was, you know, running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together and doesn’t see the other party as the enemy…There’s just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it’s doable. It’s all doable, or at least it’s just people coming together and say yes, we can do it.”

Given Ronald Regan’s served as the 40th president of the United States from 1981 to 1989, it’s not unheard of for a Hollywood actor to assume the role of America’s Commander in Chief.

